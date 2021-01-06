https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-3-Evening-game-15849219.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the New Mexico Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
4-7-2
(four, seven, two)
¶ Top Prize $500
