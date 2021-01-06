https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-3-Evening-game-15848750.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
4-5-2, FIREBALL:
(four, five, two; FIREBALL: zero)
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers excited with 2021 fishing prospects
-
2
Lake County ballots rejected for variety of reasons
-
3
Xcel Energy seeks rate increase to recover investments
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
5
4 alternatives to The Mirror if you want more from your workout
-
6
Counselor killed breaking up fight at L.A.-area youth center
-
7
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
8
Township officials look into ongoing blight issues
-
9
George Whitmore, legendary climber of El Capitan, dies at 89
-
10
WIliams recalls athletic excellent of Brandon Childress in two sports
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.