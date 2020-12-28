https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-3-Evening-game-15830949.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Missouri Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
5-1-8
(five, one, eight)
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers anxious for holiday fishing
-
2
Evart hunter, angler enjoying impressive success
-
3
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
-
4
Here are some options for enjoying winter offerings in Manistee County
-
5
TV series features Marlborough
-
6
1 person dead, 2 hurt following Grand Rapids house fire
-
7
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
8
St. Ann's meals program menu
-
9
Former Louisiana state Rep. Vic Stelly dies at age 79
-
10
Study: Racial gaps in well-being come from policy choices
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.