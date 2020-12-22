https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-3-Evening-game-15820935.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Iowa Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
8-3-8
(eight, three, eight)
Most Popular
-
1
University of Dubuque buys 121 acres along Mississippi River
-
2
Elk Township requests additional ORV enforcemnet
-
3
Digging graves by hand a dying art
-
4
This Peloton alternative is $497 and has 6 months of free classes
-
5
Receiving the ultimate gift this season: Jesus Christ
-
6
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
-
7
Anglers continue to wait for safe ice
-
8
Health officials: Indiana virus cases increase by 6,558
-
9
Lake County amends remote participation resolution
-
10
Jupiter, Saturn merging in night sky, closest in centuries
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.