Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Iowa Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
8-3-9
(eight, three, nine)
