https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-3-Evening-game-15809665.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
7-0-4, FIREBALL: 5
(seven, zero, four; FIREBALL: five)
Most Popular
-
1
Elk Township requests additional ORV enforcemnet
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Are stun guns legal?
-
3
Lake County Trial Court report
-
4
Lake County ballots rejected for variety of reasons
-
5
One person, canine found dead in trailer fire
-
6
Anglers continue to wait for safe ice
-
7
Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow
-
8
Lake County Trial Court report
-
9
Rotary Club of Baldwin announces winning bucks
-
10
Conference honors Baldwin football players
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.