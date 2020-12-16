https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-3-Evening-game-15804917.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
7-6-6, FIREBALL: 1
(seven, six, six; FIREBALL: one)
