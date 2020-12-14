https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-3-Evening-game-15799269.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the New Mexico Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
7-3-2
(seven, three, two)
¶ Top Prize $500
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Random Laws, Volume II
-
2
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
-
3
Chronic medical conditions increase risk for flu complications
-
4
Shock win for No. 41 starter Cater in World Cup downhill
-
5
Columbus Crew win 2nd MLS title, beating Seattle 3-0
-
6
Interlochen Arts Academy to Stream Holiday Favorites
-
7
‘The Stand’ is less Coronavirus horror, more ‘Lord of the Rings’
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.