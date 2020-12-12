https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-3-Evening-game-15796334.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the New Mexico Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
6-6-7
(six, six, seven)
¶ Top Prize $500
