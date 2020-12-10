https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-3-Evening-game-15790137.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the New Mexico Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
5-7-9
(five, seven, nine)
¶ Top Prize $500
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Concealed and Open Carry Laws
-
2
One person, canine found dead in trailer fire
-
3
DHD#10 REPORTS A POSSIBLE PUBLIC EXPOSURE AT OAK GROVES TAVERN IN IRONS
-
4
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
5
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
-
6
Salem nurse who mocked COVID-19 rules to stop practicing
-
7
Interlochen Arts Academy to Stream Holiday Favorites
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.