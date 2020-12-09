https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-3-Evening-game-15786394.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game
Published
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the New Mexico Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
2-9-4
(two, nine, four)
¶ Top Prize $500
