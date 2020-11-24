https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-3-Evening-game-15749758.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Iowa Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
9-2-2
(nine, two, two)
Most Popular
-
1
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
-
2
Fatal train collision
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
4
State police investigating suspicious death in hotel room
-
5
Hunters having varying degrees of success
-
6
Walmart just changed when its PS5 Black Friday deals go live
-
7
Hunters bring deer to DNR check station
-
8
Baldwin bowling coach resigns
-
9
Lululemon's Black Friday teaser deals just dropped today
-
10
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.