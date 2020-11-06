https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-3-Evening-game-15706378.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the New Mexico Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
2-8-1
(two, eight, one)
¶ Top Prize $500
Most Popular
-
1
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
-
2
Commissioners discuss ORVs, use of county-owned vehicles
-
3
DHD#10 REPORTS A POSSIBLE PUBLIC EXPOSURE AT OAK GROVES TAVERN IN IRONS
-
4
Lake County board to resume in-person meetings
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
7
Steelhead fishing expected to improve
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.