https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-3-Evening-game-15683546.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the New Mexico Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
8-4-4
(eight, four, four)
¶ Top Prize $500
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Department Programs & Initiatives
-
3
Road Commission program will help fund local roads
-
4
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
5
Lake County Sheriff's Office cracking down on drug crime
-
6
Webber officials continue discussion on camping, RV ordinance
-
7
Board of commissioners look at county vehicle policy
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.