https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-3-Day-game-15751594.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Day' game
The Associated PressPublished
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the New Mexico Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:
8-8-9
(eight, eight, nine)
Most Popular
-
1
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
-
2
Fatal train collision
-
3
Walmart just changed when its PS5 Black Friday deals go live
-
4
Hunters having varying degrees of success
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
Baldwin bowling coach resigns
-
7
JUDD: It's beginning to look a lot like March, again
-
8
Owl found in Rockefeller Center tree could take flight soon
-
9
State police investigating suspicious death in hotel room
-
10
Michigan governor says she has authority for stay-home order
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.