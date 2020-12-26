https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-10-game-15828765.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:
02-14-15-20-23-25-38-39-42-44-51-52-55-61-64-65-68-72-73-78
(two, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-eight)
View Comments