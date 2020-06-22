Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:

03-04-14-20-23-24-34-37-40-41-45-46-51-52-58-60-64-73-75-77

(three, four, fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty, forty-one, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-four, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-seven)