Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:
08-12-14-16-20-24-27-28-29-30-32-34-37-40-44-45-63-70-73-80
(eight, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-three, seventy, seventy-three, eighty)
