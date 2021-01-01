https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Numbers-Midday-game-15840260.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Numbers Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery's "Numbers Midday" game were:
9-0-2-9
(nine, zero, two, nine)
Most Popular
-
1
Lake County 4-H program reflects on the positives of 2020
-
2
Fatal train collision
-
3
Township officials look into ongoing blight issues
-
4
Anglers excited with 2021 fishing prospects
-
5
Funding available for farmers, forest owners
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Did you just see a real bright light?'
-
7
Lake County ballots rejected for variety of reasons
-
8
Lake County Community Events Calendar
-
9
TV series features Marlborough
-
10
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Are stun guns legal?
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.