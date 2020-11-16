https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Numbers-Midday-game-15731005.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Numbers Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery's "Numbers Midday" game were:
5-0-8-9
(five, zero, eight, nine)
