https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Numbers-Midday-game-15678449.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Numbers Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Numbers Midday" game were:
5-4-7
(five, four, seven)
