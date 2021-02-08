https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Numbers-Evening-game-15932484.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Numbers Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery's "Numbers Evening" game were:
7-7-5-0
(seven, seven, five, zero)
