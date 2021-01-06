https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Numbers-Evening-game-15848884.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Numbers Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery's "Numbers Evening" game were:
5-0-8-0
(five, zero, eight, zero)
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers excited with 2021 fishing prospects
-
2
Xcel Energy seeks rate increase to recover investments
-
3
Lake County ballots rejected for variety of reasons
-
4
4 alternatives to The Mirror if you want more from your workout
-
5
Counselor killed breaking up fight at L.A.-area youth center
-
6
George Whitmore, legendary climber of El Capitan, dies at 89
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
8
Minnesota eatery serves meals in fish houses during pandemic
-
9
Township officials look into ongoing blight issues
-
10
Rules change on ice shanties
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.