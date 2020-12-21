https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Numbers-Evening-game-15818265.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Numbers Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery's "Numbers Evening" game were:
8-0-8-3
(eight, zero, eight, three)
Most Popular
-
1
Elk Township requests additional ORV enforcemnet
-
2
Anglers continue to wait for safe ice
-
3
Varl O. Wilkinson
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
5
Baldwin hunter had another fun season
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Are stun guns legal?
-
7
Rotary Club of Baldwin announces winning bucks
-
8
County to end Residential Reentry Program contract
-
9
Hadley Martin
-
10
Police make arrests in Sacramento election protests
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.