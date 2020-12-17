https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Numbers-Evening-game-15809739.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Numbers Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery's "Numbers Evening" game were:
4-5-4-8
(four, five, four, eight)
Most Popular
-
1
Elk Township requests additional ORV enforcemnet
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Are stun guns legal?
-
3
Lake County Trial Court report
-
4
Lake County ballots rejected for variety of reasons
-
5
One person, canine found dead in trailer fire
-
6
Anglers continue to wait for safe ice
-
7
Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow
-
8
Lake County Trial Court report
-
9
Rotary Club of Baldwin announces winning bucks
-
10
Conference honors Baldwin football players
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.