https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Numbers-Evening-game-15744004.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Numbers Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery's "Numbers Evening" game were:
0-8-9-2
(zero, eight, nine, two)
Most Popular
-
1
Lake County community events calendar
-
2
Lounsbury: Late-season deer hunting is special timeframe
-
3
Two deaths attributed to coronavirus at Baldwin prison
-
4
DNR expects successful deer hunting season
-
5
Baldwin bowling coach resigns
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
7
Alabama man arrested in 1995 slaying after calling police
-
8
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
-
9
JUDD: It's beginning to look a lot like March, again
-
10
Anglers still finding a few opportunities
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.