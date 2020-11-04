https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Numbers-Evening-game-15699014.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Numbers Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery's "Numbers Evening" game were:
8-6-5-2
(eight, six, five, two)
Most Popular
-
1
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
2
Steelhead fishing should be picking up
-
3
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
4
MASSMAN: The final goodbye is always the toughest
-
5
Halozyme Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
7
Evart resident strikes it rich with hunting and fishing
-
8
2 men killed, boy wounded in separate St. Louis shootings
-
9
Winning numbers drawn in 'Show Me Cash' game
-
10
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.