Winning numbers drawn in 'Numbers Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Numbers Evening" game were:
6-8-4
(six, eight, four)
