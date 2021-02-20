https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Midday-Daily-4-game-15966225.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 4' game
The Associated PressPublished
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Midday Daily 4" game were:
6-8-7-1
(six, eight, seven, one)
