https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Midday-Daily-4-game-15946210.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 4' game
The Associated PressPublished
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Midday Daily 4" game were:
9-1-3-1
(nine, one, three, one)
Most Popular
-
1
Lake County Trial Court report
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Celebrities with a Badge
-
3
'Returning' the kindness
-
4
Edgar Struble Presents: The Kenny Rogers Band in WSCC Living Room Series
-
5
Zahui B. signs with Sparks and Williams heads to Las Vegas
-
6
Fourth Washington resident charged in US Capitol breach
-
7
DHD No. 10 COVID-19 vaccine update
-
8
These Harley Davidson Ranger boots are on sale
-
9
Baldwin boys basketball team hopes to contend this season
-
10
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.