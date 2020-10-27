https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Midday-Daily-4-game-15678549.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 4' game
The Associated PressPublished
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Midday Daily 4" game were:
2-7-2-2
(two, seven, two, two)
