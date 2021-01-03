https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Midday-Daily-3-game-15842873.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 3' game
The Associated PressPublished
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Midday Daily 3" game were:
4-7-5
(four, seven, five)
Most Popular
-
1
Evart hunter, angler enjoying impressive success
-
2
DAYS GONE BY: The other Rainbow Club
-
3
WIliams recalls athletic excellent of Brandon Childress in two sports
-
4
India tests vaccine delivery system with nationwide trial
-
5
Lake County ballots rejected for variety of reasons
-
6
Fishing guides finding plenty of work
-
7
Hundreds of birds died after NYE fireworks displays in Rome
-
8
Anglers excited with 2021 fishing prospects
-
9
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
10
Township officials look into ongoing blight issues
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.