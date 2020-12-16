https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Midday-Daily-3-game-15808545.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 3' game
The Associated PressPublished
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Midday Daily 3" game were:
4-5-2
(four, five, two)
