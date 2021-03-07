Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks Doubler' game

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery's "Megabucks Doubler" game were:

10-18-20-40-48-49, ST: 7

(ten, eighteen, twenty, forty, forty-eight, forty-nine; ST: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $9.4 million