https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Megabucks-Doubler-game-16006758.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks Doubler' game
The Associated PressUpdated
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery's "Megabucks Doubler" game were:
10-18-20-40-48-49, ST: 7
(ten, eighteen, twenty, forty, forty-eight, forty-nine; ST: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $9.4 million
Most Popular
-
1
Chase sportsman enjoys ice fishing success
-
2
District health department expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
-
3
Baldwin forfeits football games
-
4
3 things to know about Whitmer's new orders
-
5
Walk for Warmth raises funds for residents in need
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Honoring those who have served
-
7
DAYS GONE BY: Logging Railroads in Lake County
-
8
County and Township coordinate on ORV park
-
9
Lake County Community Events Calendar
-
10
Teens fishing find human foot along banks of Michigan river
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.