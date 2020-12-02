Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

07-33-53-61-65, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $229 million