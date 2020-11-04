Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

07-31-44-45-55, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 3

(seven, thirty-one, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-five; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $129 million