https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Match-4-game-15828848.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 4' game
The Associated PressPublished
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Match 4" game were:
01-06-10-18
(one, six, ten, eighteen)
Most Popular
-
1
Here are some options for enjoying winter offerings in Manistee County
-
2
TV series features Marlborough
-
3
Hand-carved nativity keeps Christmas spirit alive year-round
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Explaining the Firearm Preemption Law
-
5
Dial-A-Ride to install new communications tower
-
6
Evart hunter, angler enjoying impressive success
-
7
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
-
8
Elk Township requests additional ORV enforcemnet
-
9
Column: 2020 is perfect for socially distanced Newby Awards
-
10
December food distribution helps 1,891 households
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.