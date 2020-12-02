https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Match-4-game-15768479.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 4' game
The Associated PressPublished
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Match 4" game were:
10-18-22-23
(ten, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
Most Popular
-
1
Hunters bring deer to DNR check station
-
2
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
-
4
This 85-inch 4K UHD for $999 is the best TV deal of Cyber Monday
-
5
Lake County community events calendar
-
6
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
7
It continues to be slow for fishing
-
8
Hunter has success in Lake County
-
9
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
10
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.