https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-MassCash-game-15757039.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'MassCash' game
The Associated PressPublished
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery's "MassCash" game were:
08-09-16-20-34
(eight, nine, sixteen, twenty, thirty-four)
Most Popular
-
1
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
-
2
Hunter has success in Lake County
-
3
Get a $98 Mercedes SL-400 ride-on at Walmart
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: "White meat or dark meat?"
-
5
Walmart just changed when its PS5 Black Friday deals go live
-
6
Fatal train collision
-
7
Baldwin sophomore anxious to play basketball
-
8
Baldwin volleyball coach earns honors
-
9
Save big on kids' bikes, scooters, and ride-ons at Walmart
-
10
Baldwin boys team wins only game so far
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.