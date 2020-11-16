https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-MassCash-game-15729469.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'MassCash' game
The Associated PressPublished
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery's "MassCash" game were:
09-12-24-28-30
(nine, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty)
