https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-LuckyDay-Lotto-Midday-15946369.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'LuckyDay Lotto Midday' game
The Associated PressUpdated
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "LuckyDay Lotto Midday" game were:
04-06-14-27-30
(four, six, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
