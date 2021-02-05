Winning numbers drawn in 'LuckyDay Lotto Midday' game

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "LuckyDay Lotto Midday" game were:

15-21-35-37-45

(fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000