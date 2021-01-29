https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-LuckyDay-Lotto-Midday-15908876.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'LuckyDay Lotto Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "LuckyDay Lotto Midday" game were:
02-09-23-31-43
(two, nine, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
-
2
Anglers keep trying to find success
-
3
Area businesses awarded $628,000 to train employees
-
4
DHD No. 10 COVID-19 vaccine update
-
5
Baldwin basketball coaches impressed with numbers
-
6
Hometown hero: Reserve deputy earns Lifesaving Award
-
7
FiveCAP offers free tax preparation
-
8
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Returnables for Charity Campaign
-
9
Baldwin cancels girls basketball season
-
10
Conservation officer impressed with ice fishing activity
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.