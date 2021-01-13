https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-LuckyDay-Lotto-Midday-15867862.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'LuckyDay Lotto Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "LuckyDay Lotto Midday" game were:
11-19-28-31-34
(eleven, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
Most Popular
-
1
Tom Lounsbury: Technology in the great outdoors
-
2
Boston firefighter sex discrimination case settled for $3.2M
-
3
Bernice King: Don't 'fuel the fires' ignited by Capitol mob
-
4
Anglers welcome the start of 2021 ice fishing season
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Explaining the Firearm Preemption Law
-
6
Lake County 4-H program reflects on the positives of 2020
-
7
3 police officers killed in Puerto Rico after carjacking
-
8
Jefferson Parish Republican abruptly resigns from La. House
-
9
TV host likes potential of ice fishing season
-
10
Create less waste in 2021 with these 16 products
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.