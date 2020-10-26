https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-LuckyDay-Lotto-Midday-15675755.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'LuckyDay Lotto Midday' game
The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "LuckyDay Lotto Midday" game were:
11-17-21-23-34
(eleven, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
