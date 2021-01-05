https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Lucky-For-Life-game-15846593.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
The Associated PressUpdated
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
02-12-21-26-46, Lucky Ball: 7
(two, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-six; Lucky Ball: seven)
