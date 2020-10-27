https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Lucky-For-Life-game-15677020.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
The Associated PressUpdated
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
09-12-20-30-38, Lucky Ball: 6
(nine, twelve, twenty, thirty, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: six)
Most Popular
-
1
Evart resident strikes it rich with hunting and fishing
-
2
Reader questions if some kept quiet about plot in Luther
-
3
Fishing continues to be a struggle for anglers
-
4
Road Commission program will help fund local roads
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Concealed and Open Carry Laws
-
7
Board of commissioners look at county vehicle policy
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.