Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky Day Lotto' game
The Associated PressPublished
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
05-06-14-19-30
(five, six, fourteen, nineteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
