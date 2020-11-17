https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Lucky-Day-Lotto-game-15732318.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky Day Lotto' game
The Associated PressPublished
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
07-31-33-41-42
(seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
