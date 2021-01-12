https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Lotto-game-15863221.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game
The Associated PressPublished
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
03-08-27-42-45-46
(three, eight, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-five, forty-six)
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers welcome the start of 2021 ice fishing season
-
2
TV host likes potential of ice fishing season
-
3
DAYS GONE BY: Justus Stearns and Stearns Siding
-
4
This is what happens when you drink a gallon of water a day
-
5
Who were they? Records reveal Trump fans who stormed Capitol
-
6
Former Baldwin resident admitted to State Bar of Michigan
-
7
Wisconsin-made smartphone help promotes better recycling
-
8
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Explaining the Firearm Preemption Law
-
9
In wake of Capitol riot, Americans struggle for answers
-
10
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.